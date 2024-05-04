Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2024 

Al-Ahli will host Al-Hilal at the King Abdullah Sports City on Monday in another round of the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league of late but remain hopeful of securing continental football at the end of the campaign. They beat Damac 4-1 in their last match with four different players getting on the scoresheet including former Manchester City man Riyad Mahrez, who netted his 10th league goal of the campaign.

Al-Ahli sit third in the Pro League table with 55 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally come Monday.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, have performed brilliantly this season and are closing in on the Pro League title. They beat Al-Taawoun 3-0 last time out, with Aleksandar Mitrovic opening the scoring in the first half before Saud Abdulhamid and substitute Saleh Al-Shehri got in on the act in the second.

The visitors sit atop the league table with 83 points from 29 games and could be crowned champions with a win next week provided Al-Nassr fail to win elsewhere.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 70th meeting between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal. The hosts have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won 32 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Al-Hilal are the highest-scoring side in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season with a goal tally of 89.

Al-Ahli have the second-best defensive record in the league this season with a goal concession tally of 31.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Ahli's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that next week. They have lost just one of their last eight home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result on Monday.

Al-Hilal are on a four-game winning streak across all competitions. They remain undefeated in the league this season and should come out on top in this match.

Prediction: Al-Ahli 1-3 Al-Hilal

Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in just six of their last seven matchups)