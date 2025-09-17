Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2025

Al-Ahli will host Al-Hilal at the Alinma Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their campaign and will be looking to pick up more points early in the campaign as they target their first Pro League title in a decade.

Al-Malaki had to settle for a point in their last league outing as they played out a goalless draw with Al-Ettifaq last weekend. They, however, returned to winning ways during the week as they picked up a remarkable 4-2 victory over Nasaf Qarshi in their AFC Champions League Elite opener on Monday.

Al-Hilal also picked up a point in the league last time out as they played out a 2-2 draw with Al-Qadsiah, with Darwin Nunez and Portugal international Ruben Neves getting on the scoresheet in the second half to secure a draw for the Boss. They also featured in the Champions League during the week, beating Al Duhail 2-1.

The visitors, who sit fifth in the league table, are level on points with their midweek opponents and will be looking to pull clear with a win on Friday.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 75th meeting between the two teams. Al-Ahli have won 22 of their previous matchups while Al-Hilal have won 34 times, with their other 18 contests ending in draws.

Al-Ahli have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in their previous eight.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.

The hosts are one of just two teams in the Saudi Arabian top-flight this season yet to concede any goals after the opening two rounds.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal Prediction

The Royals are undefeated in their six competitive outings this season, picking up five wins in that period. They have won all but one of their last eight games on home turf and will be hopeful of a positive result this Friday.

Al-Hilal are undefeated in their last six games since pre-season, picking up five wins in that period. They are the strongest side ahead of Friday's game and should win this one.

Prediction: Al-Ahli 1-2 Al-Hilal

Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last nine matchups)

