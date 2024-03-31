Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024

Al Ahli entertain Al Ittihad at the King Abdullah Sports City in the Saudi Pro League on Monday (April 1).

Al Ahli have one win in four league outings and drew 2-2 with Al Ettifaq on Saturday in their first game after the international break. Feras Albrikan and Abdullah Al-Ammar scored in either half, with Riyad Mahrez assisting both.

Al Ittihad, meanwhile, resumed their league campaign following the international break with a comfortable 3-1 home win over Al Fayha on Saturday. Karim Benzema scored from the spot in the 20th minute and assisted Ahmed Al-Ghamdi's strike later in the first half.

Just two points separate the third-placed hosts from the visitors, who are fourth in the standings with 46 points. A win will help Al Ittihad climb to third place at Al Ahli's expense.

Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 63 times across competitions. Al Ittihad lead 25-23.

The two teams met for the first time after two years in the reverse fixture in October, which Al Ahli won 1-0.

Four of their last five meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Al Ahli have one win in five home games in the Saudi Pro League, keeping three clean sheets and failing to score thrice.

Al Ittihad have won six of their seven league games in 2024, scoring at least twice in the wins.

Both teams have scored 51 goals in the league this season. Al Ahli (27) have the better defensive record, conceding seven fewer goals than Al Ittihad.

Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Al Ahli have two wins and two losses in six league games in 2024. They have one win in five home league games. Although they have one win in five meetings with Al Ittihad, they have one home loss in 12 games in the fixture.

Gabri Veiga and Mohammed Al-Majhid were injured before the international break and were absent for the league meetings against Al Ettifaq on Friday.

Al Ittihad have three consecutive wins in the Saudi Pro League. They have one win in four away games across competitions, suffering two defeats and failing to score twice.

They have been in good goalscoring form recently, so expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Al Ahli 2-2 Al Ittihad

Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score or assist any time - Yes