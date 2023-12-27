Al-Ahli vs Al-Khaleej Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023 

Al-Ahli will host Al-Khaleej at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form at the moment as they continue their push for continental football. They thrashed Al Hazem 4-0 in their last game, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including former Atalanta man Merih Demiral who scored his first-ever goal for the club.

Al-Ahli sit third in the league table with 37 points from 18 games. They are six points behind Al-Nassr in second place and will be looking to reduce that gap with maximum points on Friday.

Al-Khaleej have had their struggles this season but have found good form of late and remain hopeful of a top-half league finish. They beat Al-Fayha 3-0 last time out, with Woo-Young Jung and Khaled Narey handing Pedro Emanuel's men a two-goal lead at the break before a late own goal from their opponents helped wrap up the points.

The visitors sit 10th in the league table with 22 points from 18 games. They will be looking to continue their good run of results when they play this weekend.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Khaleej Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Al-Ahli and Al-Khaleej. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won just once. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2004.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their 11 games in this fixture.

Al-Ahli are the third-highest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal tally of 40.

Five of Al-Khaleej's eight league defeats this season have come on the road.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Khaleej Prediction

Al-Ahli are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last seven matches. They are unbeaten on home turf in the league this season and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Al-Khaleej have won their last four matches after losing three of their previous four. They have, however, lost four of their last five away league matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Al-Ahli 3-1 Al-Khaleej

Al-Ahli vs Al-Khaleej Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)