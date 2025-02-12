Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

The action continues in round 20 of the Saudi Pro League as Al Ahli and Al Nassr square off at the King Abdullah Sports City on Thursday. Matthias Jaissle’s men head into the game on a run of five consecutive victories in the league and will be looking to extend this fine run.

Al Ahli continued their push for a top-three finish as they secured a 2-0 victory over Al Fateh at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium last Friday. Jaissle’s side have won five back-to-back games, including a 3-1 victory over Qatar outfit Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League on February 3.

Al Ahli have picked up 12 wins and two draws from their 19 Pro League matches to sit fifth in the standings, six points above sixth-placed Al Shabab.

Trending

On the other hand, Al Nassr maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a 3-0 victory over Al Fayha at the Al-Awwal Park last time out. Stefano Pioli’s men have now won five games on the trot and are unbeaten in their last seven outings, claiming six wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss to Al Ittihad on December 6.

Al Nassr have picked up 41 points from their 19 Pro League games so far to sit third in the table, eight points off first-placed Al Ittihad.

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Al Nassr boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Al Ahli have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last six games against Jaissle’s men, claiming four wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in December 2020.

Al Ahli have won their last five home games in the league, scoring 13 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 1-1 draw against Al Okhdood on October 25.

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Prediction

With just three points separating Al Ahli and Al Nassr in the table, we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the King Abdullah Sports City as both sides look to get one over the other.

With Cristiano Ronaldo firing on all cylinders, we are backing Al Nassr to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Al Ahli 1-2 Al Nassr

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Al Nassr’s last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of the last eight meetings between Al Ahli and Al Nassr)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback