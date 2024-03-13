Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2024

Third-placed Al Ahli will invite second-placed Al Nassr to King Abdullah Sports City in an exciting Saudi Pro League clash on Friday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league outings and registered a 1-0 away win over Al Taawoun last week. Feras Albrikan scored the only goal of the match in the 82nd minute, as they found the back of the net from their only shot on target.

The visitors are winless in their last four games in all competitions, suffering three defeats on the trot. They had won their first four games of the year and will look to return to winning ways.

They trail league leaders and local rivals Al Hilal by 12 points. With just seven games left to play this season, their title hopes look slim. They have also seen their lead over the hosts reduced to just six points.

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 63 times across all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 26-24 lead in wins and 13 games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, recording three wins.

The hosts have suffered just one loss in their last 12 Saudi Pro League outings, recording seven wins and keeping eight clean sheets.

Al Nassr have seen conclusive results in their away games in the Saudi Pro League this season, with nine wins and two losses in 11 games.

Al Ahli have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home this term. They played just once at home in 2024, with that match ending in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams have suffered four losses in the league this season.

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Prediction

After suffering a loss in their first match of the year, Al-Malaki have enjoyed a three-game unbeaten run, recording two wins. They are unbeaten in their last five home games across all competitions, keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

They are winless in their last seven home meetings against the capital club, suffering three 2-1 losses on the trot. Nonetheless, considering their unbeaten home record in the Saudi Pro League this term, they are expected to produce a strong performance. Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino have failed to score in their last two appearances for the club and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Al-Alami will travel to Jeddah on a four-game unbeaten run, suffering three consecutive losses, with the last one coming on penalties. They have conceded 11 goals in these games and will look to improve upon that defensive record.

While they have seen a drop in form recently, they scored four times in the second leg of the AFC Champions League round of 16 against Al Ain earlier this week.

With that in mind and considering their dominance against the visitors in this fixture recently, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Al Ahli 2-2 Al Nassr

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes