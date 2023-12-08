Al-Ahli vs Al Raed Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9, 2023

Al-Ahli host Al Raed at the King Fahd Stadium on Saturday (December 9) in the Saudi Pro League, aiming to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

With 30 points from 15 games, Al-Ahli are down in fourth in the top-flight points table and come into the fixture on the back of a big win. The Royals made mincemeat of Abha last week in a 6-0 thumping. Gabri Veiga and Feras Albrikan netted twice, whereas Franck Kessie and Riyad Mahrez scored to blow their visitors out the park.

Al Raed, meanwhile, are second from bottom in the standings with 12 points and just three wins from 15 games. However, two of them have come in their last three games.

A month ago, Raed Al Tahadi beat Al-Shabab 2-1 for their second win, and a first since matchday three. They then saw off Al-Wehda 2-0 last weekend for their third top-flight win of the season.

If they keep up this form over the next few weeks, Al Raed could pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

Al-Ahli vs Al Raed Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 clashes between the two sides, with Al-Ahli leading 23-6.

Al Raed have beaten Al-Ahli in their last three clashes, their best run in the fixture.

Having lost their last home game to Al Raed, Al-Ahli could see consecutive home defeats in the fixture for the first time.

Al Raed haven't won away this season, losing four and drawing thrice.

Al-Ahli have kept a clean sheet in two Saudi Pro League games and in three of their last four.

Al-Ahli are unbeaten in eight home league games this season, winning six.

Al-Ahli vs Al Raed Prediction

Al-Ahli demonstrated their might in their last game and will be keen to continue in the same vein. Al Raed, meanwhile, have endured a terrible run in the league and look set for another loss against an in-form and stronger side.

Prediction: Al-Ahli 2-1 Al Raed

Al-Ahli vs Al Raed Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes