Al-Ahli vs Al Rayyan Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2025

Al-Ahli host Al Rayyan at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Monday for the second leg of their AFC Champions League encounter in the round of 16. The Royals currently hold a 3-1 advantage in the tie following an emphatic victory on the road in their first meeting last week.

Quickfire goals from Galeno and Riyad Mahrez in the 30th and 34th minutes had the Saudi Pro League side 2-0 up in the opening stanza. Roger Guedes pulled one back for their rivals from Qatar in the 71st minute to give some hope of a comeback. But Feras Albrikan ended it all with a third goal for Al-Ahli in stoppage time.

Rubbing salt in Al Rayyan's wounds was a red card for Adam Bareiro, who was sent off in the 10th added minute.

With such a healthy lead in the contest, Matthias Jaissle's side could progress into the last eight with just a draw, as Al Rayyan need to win by a three-goal margin in Riyadh to turn the deficit around.

Al-Ahli vs Al Rayyan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides in the past, with Al Rayyan winning thrice and losing to Al-Ahli on just two occasions.

After two draws in the first three games between the sides, there's been none in the next three.

After going winless in their first four encounters to Al Rayyan, Al-Ahli have won two of their next three: 2-0 in March 2019 and 3-1 in March 2025.

The Royals are unbeaten in their last six official games, winning five. Their run was ended by a 2-2 draw to Al-Khaleej on Saturday.

Al Rayyan have won four of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Al-Ahli vs Al Rayyan Prediction

The Royals hold a healthy advantage in the tie, leading 3-1 following a convincing victory in the first leg.

They have an incredible squad and will be looking to complete the double here. Al Rayyan may come flying out of the blocks in search of goals but we expect them to go down nonetheless.

Prediction: Al-Ahli 2-1 Al Rayyan

Al-Ahli vs Al Rayyan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

