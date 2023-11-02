Al-Ahli vs Al-Riyadh Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2023 

Al-Ahli host Al-Riyadh at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on Sunday in the Saudi Pro League, looking to recover from back-to-back losses.

The Royals are coming off the back of a 3-1 loss to Al-Hilal last Friday in the league, their third top-flight loss of the season.

It saw them drop to fifth position in the table with 22 points from 11 games. Just days later, they also suffered a 2-1 home loss to Abha in the round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions.

Al-Riyadh are 11 points worse off than Al-Ahli and sit seven places below them in the standings. Like their rivals from Jeddah, the capital side also lost their most recent top-flight outing, going down 3-2 to Al-Ta'ee.

Saleh Al-Abbas put the visitors in front eight minutes into the kick-off, but Al-Ta'ee responded with three goals to go 3-1 up before the break. Birama Toure reduced the deficit in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late as Odair Hellmann's side succumbed to their sixth top-flight loss of the season.

Al-Ahli vs Al-Riyadh Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 clashes between the sides before, with Al-Ahli winning 11 times over Al-Riyadh and drawing four times

Al-Ahli have won their last two clashes with Al-Riyadh: 3-0 in February 2007 and 4-0 in January 2019

Al-Ahli and Al-Riyadh meet for the first time since January 2019, and this is their first league meeting since January 2005

Al-Riyadh have won two of their last four league games

Al-Ahli have failed to win their last two games in all competitions

Al-Ahli's Allen Saint-Maximin is looking to score in his third league game in a row

Al-Ahli have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last three games in all competitions

Al-Ahli vs Al-Riyadh Prediction

Al-Ahli are the better side on paper. The Royals made some big signings during the summer, such as Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Franck Kessie, all of whom can cause their lowly visitors big trouble.

The home side should win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Al-Ahli 3-0 Al-Riyadh

Al-Ahli vs Al-Riyadh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Roberto Firmino to score: Yes