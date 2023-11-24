Al Ahli vs Al Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Al Ahli will invite Al Shabab to the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in the Sau Pro League on Saturday.

The hosts have just one win in their last three league outings and were held to a 2-2 draw by Damac last time around. Abdulbasit Hindi opened the scoring in the 10th minute, with Riyaz Mahrez providing the assist and Sumayhan Al-Nabit doubling their lead in the 44th minute.

They failed to hold onto their comfortable lead and conceded twice after the 73rd minute, including an added-time equalizer to drop points for the fifth time this season.

The visitors have been inconsistent in their league campaign thus far and suffered their sixth loss of the season in their previous outing. They fell to a 2-1 away defeat against Al Raed, with Romain Saïss bagging the consolation goal in the third minute of added time.

Al Ahli vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 62 times in all competitions. They have contested these games closely, with the hosts having a narrow 25-22 lead in wins and 15 games ending in draws.

Interestingly, the visitors have been the better side recently in this fixture and are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the hosts, recording four wins.

They last met in the 2021-22 edition of the Saudi Pro League, with a 4-3 away win for Al Shabab and the reverse fixture ending in a goalless draw.

Al Ahli are unbeaten at home in the league this season, recording six wins in seven games.

The visitors have just one win in away games in the Saudi Pro League this season, suffering five defeats in seven games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four away games against the hosts, recording two wins.

Al Ahli vs Al Shabab Prediction

Al-Malaki have lost just one of their last six league outings, recording three wins. They have enjoyed an unbeaten record at home in the Saudi Pro League this season, recording six wins in seven games. Just four of their 19 goals in the league this season have been conceded in seven home games and they'll look to build on that defensive form in this match.

Allan Saint-Maximin was subbed off the field in the first half of their draw against Damac earlier this month due to an injury. He trained with the squad earlier this week and should at least start from the bench.

Al Leith have two wins and defeats apiece in their last four league games. Interestingly, five of their six defeats in the league this season have come in away games. They are unbeaten in their seven meetings against the hosts and will be hopeful of a positive result.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, the two teams are expected to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Al Ahli 1-1 Al Shabab

Al Ahli vs Al Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Riyad Mahrez to score or assist any time - Yes