Al Ahli vs Al Wehda Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023

Al Ahli host Al Wehda at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on Saturday (October 21) in the Saudi Pro League, looking to pick up their seventh win in 10 games.

With 19 points, Al Ahli are fifth in the league and have made a good impression in their first season back from the second division. Much of that is down to an array of stellar signings made during the summer.

Riyadh Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Allen Saint-Maximin were roped in from the Premier League, while Franck Kessie was signed from Barcelona. Merih Demiral left Serie A team Atalanta to join the Jeddah outfit.

The Royals went into the international break following a narrow 1-0 win over Al-Ittihad. Kessie scored the only goal of the game to end their two-game winless run.

Al Wehda, meanwhile, are six points worse off than Al Ahli in eighth, winning and losing four times apiece. After three consecutive wins across competitions, the Knights of Mecca were thrashed 5-1 by Al Fateh before a 1-1 draw with Al Feiha.

Al Ahli vs Al Wehda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 39 clashes between the sides, with Al Ahli winning 26 times and losing eight.

Al Ahli have won their last two clashes with Al Wehda and three of their last four.

The fixture hasn't seen a draw in the Saudi Pro League since November 2009 and in all competitions since January 2019.

After conceding four times to Al-Nassr in a 4-3 league defeat, Al Ahli have kept back-to-back clean sheets: vs Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad.

Al Ahli are unbeaten in five home games in the league this season, winning four, but their last home game ended in a goalless draw with Al-Ettifaq.

Al Ahli vs Al Wehda Prediction

Neither team have been on a particularly strong run this season. The hosts have registered a better record than their rivals from Mecca, but this will be close and might as well end in a rare stalemate.

Prediction: Al Ahli 2-2 Al Wehda

Al Ahli vs Al Wehda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes