Al Ahli and Buriram United trade tackles in the AFC Champions League quarter-final on Saturday at the King Abdullah Sports City.
The hosts are coming off a 3-2 win at Al Wehda. Ibanez and Galeno put them 2-0 up just before the hour-mark before Abdullah Al Hafith halved the deficit in the 81st minute. Riyad Mahrez restored Al Ahli's two-goal advantage in the 89th minute before Ala Al Haji pulled one back in injury time.
Buriram, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at Ratchaburi in the Thai League 1. They were 2-0 down, thanks to goals from Jakkaphan Kaewprom and Nijiva Rakotoharimalala, while Bissoli pulled one back from the spot. Supachai Jaided equalized just before the hour-mark, while Chotipat Poomkeaw stepped off the bench in injury time to score the winner.
Buriram now turn their focus to the continent where they booked their spot at this stage with a 1-0 aggregate win over Johor DT, while Al Ahli qualified with a 5-1 aggregate win over Al Rayyan.
Al Ahli vs Buriram United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Buriram's last eight games across competitions have seen both sides score.
- Four of Ahli's last five games have produced at least three goals.
- Buriram are on a four-game winless streak in regulation time, losing two.
- Ahli have scored at least twice in seven of their eight games in the AFC Champions League this season.
Al Ahli vs Buriram United Prediction
Al Ahli have won their last three league games but are out of the running in the title race. They are two points outside the top three and winning the AFC Champions League could represent their most realistic pathway to the competition next season.
Buriram, meanwhile, are competing in the AFC Champions League quarter-final for the second time and first since 2013. However, they are unsurprisingly the heavy underdogs.
Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Al Ahli 3-1 Buriram United
Al Ahli vs Buriram United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Al Ahli to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Ahli to score over 1.5 goals