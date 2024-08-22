Al Ahli vs Club Orubah Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23, 2024 

Al Ahli welcome Club Orubah to King Abdullah Sports City for a Saudi Pro League clash on Friday (August 23). The hosts are coming off a shootout defeat to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.

Al Ahli went ahead through Roberto Firmino's 66th-minute strike, but Aleksandar Mitrovic equalised in the 90th minute to force penalties, where the defending triumphed 4-2.

Orubah, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat to Iranian side Esteghlal FC in a friendly at the start of August. They were last in competitive action when they claimed a 2-1 away win over Al Faisaly to finish second in the Saudi Division 1 and gain promotion to the top-flight, while Al Ahli finished third last season in the top flight.

Trending

Al Ahli vs Club Orubah Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Ahli are unbeaten in eight previous head-to-head games with Club Orubah, winning six.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Al Ahli win 1-0 at home win in the Division 1.

The hosts have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six head-to-head games.

Six of Orubah's last seven games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Six of Al Ahli's last eight games have had goals at both ends.

Six of Orubah's last seven league games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Al Ahli vs Club Orubah Prediction

Al Ahli were on the cusp of kickstarting their season with a win, but a last-gasp equaliser denied them a showdown with Al-Nassr in the Super Cup final. They will dust themselves off as they seek to begin their league campaign with a victory.

Orubah, for their part, are returning to the top flight for the first time in nine years. They are the heavy underdogs and have never won a a game against Al Ahli.

There's a massive gulf in quality between the two sides, so barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Ahli 4-1 Club Orubah

Al Ahli vs Club Orubah Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahli to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Ahli to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback