Al Ahli vs Damac Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2, 2024 

Al Ahli and Damac battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 30 fixture on Thursday (May 2).

The hosts are coming off a shock 2-1 defeat at Al Riyadh last week. They went behind to Birama Toure's 43rd minute strike but drew level deep into first-half injury time through Franck Kessie. Abdulhadi Al Harejin scored the winner six minutes from time.

Damac, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 home loss to Al Taawon. Joao Pedro's 89th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. The defeat left Faris Al-Janub in eighth spot in the standings, having garnered 38 points from 29 games. Al Ahli, meanwhile, are third with 52 points.

Al Ahli vs Damac Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. Damac lead 3-2.

One of their draws came in their most recent clash in November when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.

Six of Damac's last seven league games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Al Ahli's last six home games have produced less than three goals.

All eight head-to-head games have had goals at both ends, with six producing over 2.5 goals.

Damac are unbeaten in six head-to-head games, winning three.

Five of Al Ahli's last six games have been level at the break.

Damac have won just one of their last six league games, losing four.

Al Ahli vs Damac Prediction

Al Ahli suffered a shock loss to relegation strugglers Al Riyadh last time out despite being the strong favourites to emerge triumphant.

The defeat means the Riyadh outfit have won just one of their last five league games, losing twice. This form has left them in danger of being overtaken by a high-flying Al Taawon in the race for continental qualification.

Damac, meanwhile, might be the underdogs but can draw inspiration from an impressive record in the fixture. Al Ahli have to get back on track to avoid dropping out of the top-three. Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Ahli 2-1 Damac

Al Ahli vs Damac Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahli to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals