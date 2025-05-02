Al Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Al Ahli and Kawasaki Frontale will go head-to-head in the final of the AFC Champions League at the King Abdullah Sports City on Saturday. Al-Malaki will play in the final of the competition for the first time since 2012, while Frontale will make their debut in the title-deciding match of the competition.

Al-Malaki overcame Saudi rivals Al Hilal 3-1 in the semifinals, thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino, Ivan Toney, and Feras Albrikan. Franck Kessié missed from the penalty spot in the second half.

Azzurro Nero played for the first time in the semifinals of the competition last month and defeated Al Nassr 3-2. Tatsuya Itō and Yuto Ozeki scored in the first half, while Akihiro Ienaga added the third goal in the second half.

This match will mark the sixth time a Saudi Arabian team will face a Japanese side in the final of the Champions League.

Al Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Frontale met a Saudi Arabian team for the first time last month and recorded a win over Al Nassr.

Al-Malaki, meanwhile, will take on a Japanese side for the first time in a competitive match.

Al Ahli have enjoyed a great run of form and went unbeaten in their six games across all competitions in April, recording five wins.

Kawasaki Frontale were winless in five games before recording back-to-back 3-2 wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Champions League.

Frontale have won seven of their last eight games in the Champions League and have scored at least three goals in six games during that period.

Al-Malaki, on the other hand, have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Champions League, winning 11 of the 12 games this season.

Al Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Al-Malaki are on a five-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 16 goals, and will look to continue their prolific run here. Interestingly, they have scored at least two goals in 19 of their last 20 games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last 17 games in the Champions League and are strong favorites.

Azzurro Nero have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last 11 games across all competitions. They have scored 22 goals in their last eight games in the Champions League and will look to build on that form. They won their last two games in the competition despite having less than 35% possession.

Al-Malaki have finished as runners-up twice in the competition thus far, while Frontale will play their first final. Ahli have enjoyed a great run of form recently and, considering their advantage in terms of squad quality, we back them to eke out a narrow win in what promises to be a closely contested match.

Prediction: Al Ahli 3-2 Kawasaki Frontale

Al Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ahli to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

