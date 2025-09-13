Al-Ahli vs Nasaf Qarshi Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2025

Al-Ahli will host Nasaf Qarshi at the Alinma Stadium on Monday in the opening round of their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their season, kicking things off with a Super Cup triumph over Al-Nassr back in August. Al-Ahli will now be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage next week.

Ad

They, however, marked their return to action after the international break with a goalless draw against Al-Ettifaq. Al-Ahli perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to capitalize on their dominance.

Nasaf Qarshi, meanwhile, have performed well in the Uzbekistan Super League this season but will break from their title charge this week, as they make their return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign.

They thrashed Buxoro 5-0 in their most recent outing, with four different players getting on the scoresheet for the Dragons, including new signing Yusuf Otubanjo, who netted a first-half brace to open his account for the club.

Ad

Trending

Al-Ahli vs Nasaf Qarshi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the fifth meeting between the two teams. Al-Ahli have won two of their previous matchups while Nasaf have won once with their other contest ending level.

The two teams last faced off in the 2016 AFC Champions League Elite with the visitors winning the group-stage clash 2-1.

Al-Ahli have kept clean sheets in each of their last three games across all competitions.

Nasaf have the joint-best defensive record in the Uzbekistan top-flight this term with 16 goals conceded in 21 matches.

Al-Ahli are the current holders of the AFC Champions League Elite. Nasaf meanwhile have never won the continental showpiece.

Ad

Al-Ahli vs Nasaf Qarshi Prediction

The Royals are on a brilliant six-game unbeaten streak in competitive action and will head into the midweek clash on a high. They also have the home advantage and will be looking to begin their AFC Champions League Elite title defense with a convincing performance and result.

The Dragons have won their last three games on the trot after winning just one of their previous five. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two clubs could however see the visitors lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Al-Ahli 3-0 Nasaf Qarshi

Al-Ahli vs Nasaf Qarshi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last four matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More