Al-Ahli vs Nasaf Qarshi Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2025

Al-Ahli will host Nasaf Qarshi at the Alinma Stadium on Monday in the opening round of their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their season, kicking things off with a Super Cup triumph over Al-Nassr back in August. Al-Ahli will now be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage next week.
They, however, marked their return to action after the international break with a goalless draw against Al-Ettifaq. Al-Ahli perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to capitalize on their dominance.
Nasaf Qarshi, meanwhile, have performed well in the Uzbekistan Super League this season but will break from their title charge this week, as they make their return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign.
They thrashed Buxoro 5-0 in their most recent outing, with four different players getting on the scoresheet for the Dragons, including new signing Yusuf Otubanjo, who netted a first-half brace to open his account for the club.
Al-Ahli vs Nasaf Qarshi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Monday's game will mark the fifth meeting between the two teams. Al-Ahli have won two of their previous matchups while Nasaf have won once with their other contest ending level.
- The two teams last faced off in the 2016 AFC Champions League Elite with the visitors winning the group-stage clash 2-1.
- Al-Ahli have kept clean sheets in each of their last three games across all competitions.
- Nasaf have the joint-best defensive record in the Uzbekistan top-flight this term with 16 goals conceded in 21 matches.
- Al-Ahli are the current holders of the AFC Champions League Elite. Nasaf meanwhile have never won the continental showpiece.
Al-Ahli vs Nasaf Qarshi Prediction
The Royals are on a brilliant six-game unbeaten streak in competitive action and will head into the midweek clash on a high. They also have the home advantage and will be looking to begin their AFC Champions League Elite title defense with a convincing performance and result.
The Dragons have won their last three games on the trot after winning just one of their previous five. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two clubs could however see the visitors lose this one.
Prediction: Al-Ahli 3-0 Nasaf Qarshi
Al-Ahli vs Nasaf Qarshi Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ahli
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last four matches)