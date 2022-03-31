Al Ahly vs Al Hilal Omdurman prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22 

Al Ahly will welcome Al Hilal Omdurman to the Cairo International Stadium for a matchday six fixture in Group A of the CAF Champions League on Sunday.

The two sides are currently locked in a battle for second place in the group behind Mamelodi Sundowns to secure progression to the knockout stage.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Al Merreikh in Sudan two weeks ago. Percy Tau, Mohamed Sherif and Ahmed Abdelkeder were all among the goals for the defending champions.

The win saw them move three points clear in second spot, having garnered seven points from five matches played so far. Al Hilal are three points behind in third spot and need a win to extend their stay in the competition.

The Sudanese champions have not been in action since falling to a 4-2 defeat against Sundowns on home turf.

Al Ahly vs Al Hilal Omdurman Head-to-Head

Both sides have two wins apiece from seven previous matches, while three fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless stalemate on matchday two.

Al Ahly form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Al Hilal Omdurman form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Al Ahly vs Al Hilal Omdurman Team News

Al Ahly

Salah Mohsen, Badr Benoun, Akram Tawfik and Amar Hamdy are all unavailable due to injuries.

Mohamed Hany and Percy Tau were also excluded from the last international break due to injuries.

Injuries: Salah Mohsen, Badr Benoun, Akram Tawfik, Amar Hamdy, Mohamed Hany, Percy Tau

Suspension: None

Al Hilal

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Al Ahly vs Al Hilal Omdurman Predicted XI

Al Ahly (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ali Maaloul, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Karim Fouad; Amr El Solia, Hamdi Fathi, Aliou Dieng; Ahmed Abdelkader, Mohamed Sherif, Hossam Hassan

Al Hilal Omdurman (4-4-2): Mohamed Abooja (GK); Faris Abdalla, Mohamed Ahmed; Mohamed Ouatara, Salah Aahmed; Mohamed Mwafag, Mutwakil Hassan, Abdul Ajagun, Eid Mugadam; Ibrahim Mustapha, Mohamed Raman

Al Ahly vs Al Hilal Omdurman Prediction

Al Ahly only need a draw to secure qualification but are unlikely to sit back and try to get a point.

The Egyptian giants have been beneath their best on the continent this season, particularly on their own turf. We are backing them to get back to winning ways with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Al Ahly 3-0 Al Hilal Omdurman

