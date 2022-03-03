Al Ahly vs Al Merreikh prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2022 

Al Ahly and Al Merreikh will battle for three points in a rescheduled matchday one fixture in the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

The game was initially scheduled to be played three weeks ago but had to be postponed due to Al Ahly's engagement in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The defending champions have not had the best start to their title defense and are yet to register a win. They kickstarted the tournament with a goalless draw away to Al Hilal Omdurman before suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on home turf. Thapelo Morena's late strike helped the South Africans leave Cairo with all three points.

Al Merreikh have picked up a win and a draw in their two matches on the continent so far. They started off with a goalless draw with Sundowns at home before securing a 2-1 victory over city rivals Al Hilal on matchday three.

The win took them to second spot in the table while Al Ahly sit in third spot in Group A at one point.

Al Ahly vs Al Merreikh Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides in this competition. Al Ahly have two wins to their name, while Al Merreikh were victorious on one occasion.

Their sole draw came in their most recent meeting. Two late goals from Al Ahly sealed a 2-2 away draw in April 2021 in a match where they came back from being two goals down.

Al Ahly form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Al Merreikh form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Al Ahly vs Al Merreikh Team News

Al Ahly

Percy Tau and Ali Maaloul have recently returned to full fitness and should be available for selection. Salah Mohsen, Badr Benoun, Akram Tawfik and Amar Hamdy are out of the game along with Yasser Ibrahim and Ayman Ashraf.

Injuries: Yasser Ibrahim, Ayman Ashraf, Salah Mohsen, Badr Benoun, Akram Tawfik, Amar Hamdy

Suspension: None

Al Merreikh

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Al Ahly vs Al Merreikh Predicted XI

Al Ahly Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ali Maaloul, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany; Amr El Solia, Hamdi Fathi, Aliou Dieng; Ahmed Abdelkader, Mohamed Sherif, Hossam Hassan

Al Merreikh Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Monged Abuzaid (GK); Bakhit Khamis, Hamza Dawood, Mustafa Karshom, Bawak Etta; Emad Alsini, Ammar Taifour; Tony Edjomariegwe, Ramadan Agab, Alsamany Alsawy, Al Gozoli Nooh

Al Ahly vs Al Merreikh Prediction

Al Ahly rarely suffer upsets at home. Having stuttered in their title defense so far, they will be eager to get back on track with a statement win in front of their fans.

Their comfortable midweek victory over Pharco would have boosted confidence and we are backing the Red Devils to secure a comfortable win

Prediction: Al Ahly 3-0 Al Merreikh

Edited by Shardul Sant