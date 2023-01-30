Al Ahly vs Auckland Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2023

Al Ahly and Auckland City will lock horns at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier in the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday (February 1).

Al Ahly qualified for the competition after taking the hosts' slot which belonged to Wydad Casablanca, who won the 2021-22 CAF Champions League. The Egyptians were finalists.

Nadi El Watanniyah are coming off a solid domestic campaign, sitting atop the Egyptian Premier League with 37 points. They're unbeaten in their last nine games and have scored nine times and conceded twice in their last five matches. Al Ahly beat Auckland 1-0 in their only previous meeting in 2006.

Auckland, meanwhile, are representing the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) as winners of the 2022 OFC Champions League, their tenth title, most in the competition. They also won the 2022 National League in early December. Unfortunately, they have not been competitive since then.

The Navy Blues last participated in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2017, entering in the first round and failing to progress. Their best record remains a bronze medal in the 2004 edition, which was held in Morocco. Auckland are unbeaten in their last five games, scoring 12 goals and conceding five.

Al Ahly vs Auckland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Ahly have participated in seven previous editions of the FIFA Club World Cup since 2005.

Al Ahly have won bronze at the FIFA Club World Cup on three occasions – 2006, 2020, 2021.

Auckland have lost once in their last ten games, drawing once and winning eight.

Al Ahly have won four and drawn once in their last five games, while Auckland boast five wins in their last five outings.

Form Guide: Al Ahly – W-D-W-W-W; Auckland – W-W-W-W-W

Al Ahly vs Auckland Prediction

Three players will miss the game due to injury. Mohamed Sherif (five goals) and Amr El Solia (three goals) are Ahly’s main attacking threats.

Argentine attacker Emiliano Tade (five goals) and Cameron Howieson (three goals) will lead the New Zealanders. No injuries have been reported. Al Ahly will likely prevail thanks to their tight defence and creative midfield.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-1 Auckland

Al Ahly vs Auckland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Ahly

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Al Ahly to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Auckland to score - Yes

