Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th December 2023

Al Ahly will face off against Ceramica Cleopatra at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (Dubai) in the Egyptian Super Cup on Monday.

Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra Preview

Al Ahly are gunning for a 14th title in the Egyptian Super Cup, with most experts deeming them as the favorites for this edition. They won the 2022-23 Egyptian Premier League to qualify for their 18th Super Cup. The Cairo-based giants have won the competition a record 13 times and have been runners-up four times.

Nadi El Watanniyah will enter the Super Cup on the back of a successful campaign in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup where they claimed bronze. It was their second time to finish third following their 2006 exploits. Al Ahly have never lost to Ceramica Cleopatra in any competition after seven clashes between the sides.

Ceramica Cleopatra finished 13th in the 2022-23 Egyptian Premier League. However, they were able to earn qualification for the Super Cup as winners of 2022–23 Egyptian League Cup. They are participating in the Super Cup for the first time and are not expected to pose a huge threat to the other teams.

Gold & Blood will head into this meeting on the back of two wins and one draw, scoring six goals against three. They lost their last two meetings against Al Ahly (1-2, 1-0). In fact, their best results against Al Ahly remain two stalemates (1-1, 1-1) in April and December 2022.

Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Ahly have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five clashes with Ceramica Cleopatra.

Al Ahly boast five wins over Ceramica Cleopatra while they have shared the spoils twice.

Al Ahly have scored eight goals and conceded six in their last five matches.

Ceramica Cleopatra have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches away from home.

Al Ahly have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Ceramica Cleopatra have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra Prediction

Red-hot goal machine Ali Maâloul can’t wait to enter the fray. He finished as Al Ahly’s second top scorer last season with eight goals. He was among the top scorers at the 2023 Club World Cup with two goals.

Ahmed Yasser Rayyan remains Ceramica Cleopatra's top attacking threat, with eight goals scored in the previous season.

Al Ahly are expected to win based on form and experience.

Prediction: Al Ahly 3-1 Ceramica Cleopatra

Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Ahly to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Al Ahly to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ceramica Cleopatra to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here