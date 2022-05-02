Al Ahly vs ES Sétif prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22 

Al Ahly will host ES Sétif in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final on Saturday.

The Egyptian outfit managed to seal their fate in the semi-finals after drawing their second leg against Raja Casablanca in the quarter-finals. Despite struggling in the group stages, Al Ahly look set to retain the title they won last year.

The visitors secured their place in the semi-finals after registering an away win in Tunisia against ES Tunis.

Al Ahly vs ES Sétif Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other thrice in Africa, with one encounter being the 2015 CAF Super Cup. ES Sétif hold the advantage in the fixture, having won two out of three outings, including the 2015 CAF Super Cup on penalties.

The last time they met each other, ES Sétif took home all three points from their group stage outing in the 2018 CAF Champions League.

Al Ahly form guide (in CAF Champions League): D-W-L-W-L

ES Sétif form guide (in CAF Champions league): W-D-L-W-L

Al Ahly vs ES Sétif Team News

Al Ahly

Akram Tawfik and Badr Benoun are long-term absentees for El Shayateen El Homr. Amar Hamdy has been left out of the squad due to undisclosed reasons, while Ali Maaloul has been included in the 20-man squad announced for the semi-final.

Injuries: Akram Tawfik, Badr Benoun.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Amar Hamdy.

ES Sétif

Center-back Hocine Laribi will be out of this tie due to a leg injury.

Injuries: Hocine Laribi.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Al Ahly vs ES Setif Predicted XIs

Al Ahly (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ali Maaloul, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Karim Fouad; Amr El Solia, Hamdi Fathi, Aliou Dieng; Ahmed Abdelkader, Mohamed Sherif, Hossam Hassan.

ES Setif (4-3-3): Sofaine Khedeira (GK), Karim Nemdil, Hicham Belakroui, Amine Biaz, Houri Ferhani, Younes Oussa, Youcef Dali, Zoubir Motrani, Youcef Fellahi, Khalil Darfalou, Riyad Benayad.

Al Ahly vs ES Sétif Prediction

The hosts will look to win this fixture and carry a lead over to Algeria for the second leg. Despite being one of the prime contenders for the CAF Champions League, Al Ahly's history in this fixture is slightly underwhelming.

The visitors' will look to score an all-important away goal in this fixture and take their own path to the final.

Nonetheless, a draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Al Ahlu 1-1 ES Setif

