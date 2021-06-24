Al Ahly vs ES Tunis prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League semi-finals 2020-21

Al Ahly will host ES Tunis in the second leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final on Saturday.

The Egyptian giants have the advantage in the tie, having picked up a 1-0 victory in the first leg last week. Mohamed Sherif scored the game-winning goal midway through the second half.

ES Tunis have their work cut out and need to win the match to secure progress. A 1-0 victory would still lead to extra time, but any victory other than that would be in Esperance's favor. Meanwhile, Al Ahly simply have to avoid defeat to reach the final.

A place in the final against either Wydad Casablanca or Kaizer Chiefs awaits the winner of this tie.

Also Read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Al Ahly vs ES Tunis Head-to-Head

This will be the 16th continental meeting between the sides and Al Ahly have a much better record in previous matches played.

The Cairo outfit were victorious on eight occasions while ES Tunis have three wins to their name. The two sides shared the spoils in four previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came last week when the defending champions boosted their chances of retaining their title with a narrow victory.

ES Tunis form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Al Ahly form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Al Ahly vs ES Tunis Team News

Al Ahly

Experienced forward Walid Soliman has been ruled out with a quadricep problem. Mohamed Hany and Mohamed Magdy Afsha have also been sidelined.

Injuries: Mohamed Hany, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Walid Soliman

Suspension: None

ES Tunis

The visitors have no known injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this match.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Al Ahly vs ES Tunis Predicted XI

Al Ahly Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ibrahim Yasser, Rami Rabia, Bard Banoun, Ali Maloul; Amr Al Sulaya, Aliou Dieng; Taher Mohamed, Hamdi Fahti, Hussein El Shahat; Mohamed Sherif

ES Tunis Predicted XI (4-5-1): Ben Cherifia (GK); Ben Hamida, Khalil Chemmam, Abdelkader Bedrane, Hamdi Nagguez; Fousenny Coulibaly, Hamdou Elhouni, Ben Romdhane, Ghailene Chaalali, Anice Badri; Khalid Basit

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Al Ahly vs ES Tunis Prediction

Al Ahly have a solid home record and are likely to raise their game with a potential final appearance on the line.

Esperance's need for an away goal could see them play higher up the field and the hosts could capitalize on this. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Pitso Mosimane's side.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-0 ES Tunis

Also Read: Six greatest players who never received an international cap

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Peter P