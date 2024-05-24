Al Ahly vs Esperance Tunis prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023-24 CAF Champions League

The CAF Champions League title will be on the line on Saturday when Al Ahly and Esperance Tunis square off in the second leg of the final at the Cairo International Stadium. With last week’s reverse leg ending in a goalless draw, we expect both sides to go all out in search of the win as they look to conquer the continent.

A total of 20 shots were fired at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi but Al Ahly and Esperance were unable to break the deadlock as they settled for a goalless draw in the first leg of the final in Tunisia.

With that result, both sides have now gone nine straight games without conceding in the CAF Champions League to break the competition's consecutive clean sheets record.

Al Ahly, who are looking to clinch the continental crown for the fourth time in the last five years and extend their record of 12 title wins, now return home where they have picked up six wins and one draw in their seven matches across all competitions this year.

Marcel Koller’s men head into Saturday unbeaten in 19 straight Champions League matches, picking up 12 wins and seven draws while keeping 16 clean sheets and conceding just three goals in that time.

Esperance Tunis have failed to win four of their last five matches heading into this weekend’s crunch tie, losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of May.

This poor run of results saw Miguel Cardoso’s side crash out of the Tunisian Cup in the round of 32 following a shock 2-1 loss against second-tier Oceano Club De Kerkennah.

Al Ahly vs Esperance Tunis Head-To-Head

With 11 wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Al Ahly boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Esperance Tunis have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions. Both sides met in the 2018 Champions League final, with the Tunisian outfit claiming a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Al Ahly Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Esperance Tunis Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

Al Ahly vs Esperance Tunis Team News

Al Ahly

The hosts will have to cope without several players down the spine of the team as they have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Ali Maaloul, Ahmed Abdelkader, Taher Mohamed, Mohamed Dhao,

Suspended: None

Esperance Tunis

Barring any late fitness issues, the visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Al Ahly vs Esperance Tunis Predicted XI

Al Ahly Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mostafa Shobeir; Karim Fouad, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Hany; Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Akram Tawfik; Percy Tau, Hussein El Shahat, Wessam Abou Ali

Esperance Tunis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Amanallah Memmiche; Mohamed Ben, Yassine Meriah, Mohamed Tougai, Amine Hamida; Roger Aholou, Ghayléne Chaaleli; Yan Sasse, Houssem Teka, Houssameddine Ghacha; Rodrigo Rodrigues

Al Ahly vs Esperance Tunis Prediction

Al Ahly and Esperance have been near impenetrable at the defensive end of the pitch and we anticipate a cagey affair at the Cairo International Stadium. However, we expect Al Ahly to make use of their home advantage and come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Al Ahly 1-0 Esperance Tunis