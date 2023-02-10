Al Ahly vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023

Al Ahly will take on Flamengo in the third-place playoff of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup at the Grand Stade de Tanger on Saturday (February 11).

The hosts failed to make the final for the third straight year, losing 4-1 defeat in the semifinals against Real Madrid. Ali Maaloul scored the consolation goal from the penalty spot as they find themselves in the third-place game again. It was their first defeat across all competitions in the 2022-23 campaign.

Flamengo, meanwhile, were upset 3-2 by Al-Hilal on Wednesday, failing to make the final for the first time since 2019. They had enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2023, so this defeat came as a shock, but they were reduced to ten men in the first half, which impacted their performance.

Al Ahly have finished third in the FIFA Club World Cup thrice, more than any other team. Flamengo, meanwhile, are contesting the third-place game for the first time.

Al Ahly vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the first time across competitions.

Flamengo will be meeting a team from CAF for the first time in a competitive game. Al Ahly will face a team from Brazil for the fifth time, with all four previous meetings coming in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Ahly have just one win against Brazilian opposition and have lost three.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven games across competitions, while Flamengo have kept four clean sheets in the same period.

Al Ahly vs Flamengo Prediction

Al Ahly have enjoyed a solid run this season, losing just once. Flamengo, meanwhile, have also been on a good run in 2023, with their defeat in the semifinals being their first loss of the year.

Experience comes in handy in games like these. Considering the fact that Al Ahly have finished third in the last two editions of the competition, they should come out on top.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-1 Flamengo

Al Ahly vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ahly

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pedro to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes