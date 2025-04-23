Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2025

Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns will square off in the second leg of their CAF Champions League semifinal tie on Friday (April 25th). The game will be played at the Cairo International Stadium.

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a dour goalless stalemate in Pretoria last weekend.

Both sides will resume their quest to qualify for the final of the CAF Champions League, where Orlando Pirates or Pyramids await.

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have five wins apiece in 17 head-to-head games, while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

Ten of the last 12 head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Eight of Ahly's last nine games across competitions have produced under 2.5 goals.

Sundowns have won just one of their last six games across competitions (three draws).

Six of Ahly's last seven games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Sundowns' last five away games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Al Ahly's winless run in this fixture extended to an eighth match running, with the goalless draw in the first leg also ensuring they have never won an away head-to-head game. The Red Devils are aiming to become the first side in history to three-peat the CAF Champions League and they are favorites to complete the job in front of their fans. However, their form in front of their fans has not been great in recent weeks, having lost two of their last three games at home.

Mamelodi Sundowns, for their part, are winless in their last three games (two draws). Four of their last five games have produced less than three goals but they must find the back of the net if they are to progress. 'The Brazilians' will be buoyed by their impressive record in this fixture over the last few years and they are unbeaten in each of their last three visits to this stadium (two draws).

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahly to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

