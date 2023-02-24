Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

Al Ahly will welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the Al Salam Stadium for a group stage fixture in the CAF Champions League on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win at Aswan SC in the Egyptian Premier League in midweek. All three goals came in the first half, with Hussein El Shahat providing all three assists, while Ahmed Khaled missed a 44th-minute penalty for Aswan.

Sundowns, meanwhile, triumphed 3-1 at Cotonsport in the CAF Champions League on Friday. Cassius Mailula was the star of the show with a brace and provided an assist.

Mamelodi Sundowns FC @Masandawana



We’ve seen many great players take centre stage in the North-South Derby, who do you think is going to make the difference tomorrow?



#Sundowns #TotalEnergiesCAFCL A close rivalry with our North African opponents!We’ve seen many great players take centre stage in the North-South Derby, who do you think is going to make the difference tomorrow? A close rivalry with our North African opponents! 🌍We’ve seen many great players take centre stage in the North-South Derby, who do you think is going to make the difference tomorrow? 🔥#Sundowns #TotalEnergiesCAFCL https://t.co/HJLqNdGQx1

The win propelled Mamelodi to the summit of Group B, having garnered maximum points from two games. Al Ahly, meanwhile, lost their opening game to Al Hilal and are yet to register their first points of the campaign.

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 12 previous occasions in the past, with Al Ahly leading 5-3.

Their most recent meeting in the group stage of the CAF Champions League last season saw Sundowns win 1-0 home and away.

Sundowns are on a 14-game winning run across competitions since October 2022.

Four of Al Ahly's last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Their last seven head-to-head meetings have produced less than three goals.

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Al Ahly's title defence got off to a poor start with a 1-0 defeat to Al Hilal. They have an opportunity to register their first win of the campaign against an in-form Sundowns side.

The South Africans have arguably been the standout team in the competition, riding a 14-game winning run to send a statement of intent to the continent. They have registered home and away wins over the Cairo giants last season and will fancy their chances of winning a third straight game.

A defeat for the hosts could be detrimental to their chances of progressing from the group. However, the hosts have been in high-stakes situations before and should emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahly to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes