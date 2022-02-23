Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22 

Al Ahly will continue their defense of their CAF Champions League crown when they welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

The home side kickstarted their campaign with a goalless draw away to Al Hilal Omdurman last week and will be keen to get back to winning ways in the comforts of their home.

Mamelodi Sundowns currently lead the way at the summit of Group A, having garnered four points from two matches. They also played out a goalless draw away to Al Merreikh Omdurman, having seen off Al Hilal on matchday one.

Al Ahly come into the game on the back of a resounding 4-0 home win over Misr Lel Makkasa in the Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday. Luis Miquissone kickstarted the rout with a brace while Ziad Terek stepped off the bench to wrap up the scoring.

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Al Ahly have five wins from their last 10 continental meetings with Mamelodi Sundowns. Four matches ended in draws, while Saturday's visitors have just one win to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in the quarterfinal of the 2020-21 CAF Champions League when Al Ahly progressed with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Al Ahly form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Al Ahly

First-choice goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy recently returned to full fitness and should be available for selection. Ayman Ashraf is suspended for the game.

Akram Tawfik, Percy Tau, Salah Mohsen and Amar Hamdy are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Akram Tawfik, Percy Tau, Salah Mohsen, Amar Hamdy

Suspension: Ayman Ashraf

Mamelodi Sundowns

Lebohang Maboe and Gaston Sirino are both unavailable due to injuries.

Thabiso Kutumela made his return against Al Merreikh when he replaced injured new signing Erwin Saavedra.

Injuries: Lebohang Maboe, Erwin Saavedra, Gaston Sirino

Suspension: None

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Al Ahly Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ali Maaloul, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany; Amr El Solia, Hamdi Fathi, Aliou Dieng; Ahmed Abdelkader, Mohamed Sherif, Hossam Hassan

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kennedy Mweene (GK); Brian Onyango, Rivaldo Coetzee, Rushine De Reuck; Aubrey Modiba, Bradley Ralani, Andile Jali, Thabiso Kutumela, Thapelo Morena; Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Al Ahly need a win to reclaim pole position in their title defense and the Red Devils are likely to go all out for victory.

Mamelodi Sundowns have enough quality and pedigree to cause trouble, but Al Ahly's strong home record means there is one most probable outcome.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

