Al Ahly vs Monastir Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022

Al Ahly will host Monastir at the Al Salam Stadium in the CAF Champions League on Saturday (October 15).

The hosts won the first leg 1-0, thanks to Mohamed Abdelmonem’s injury time strike. They will hope for an easier outing in the return leg than the laborious meeting they had at Monastir. The frenetic and grueling clash was headed for a goalless draw before Al Ahly snatched the winner in the nick of time.

The ten-time CAF Champions League winners failed in their title defence last season, finishing runner-up to Wydad Casablanca. Al Ahly couldn’t clinch the recently concluded Egyptian Premier League, finishing third.

“All we have left to fight for is this tournament,” says manager Marcel Koller.

Unlike Al Ahly, who had a bye to the second round, Monastir came through the first round. The Tunisian representatives beat Rwandan side APR 3-1 on aggregate to reach this stage. They are participating in the CAF Champions League for the first time but have appeared once in the Caf Confederation Cup.

USM rolled out a commendable performance against Al Ahly in the first leg on Sunday but squandered a few goal chances. They could have had a two- or three-goal lead going into the second leg. However, “we have learned our lessons, and we will fight hard as well in the return leg,” says manager Darko Novic.

Al Ahly vs Monastir Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Ahly have won four of their last five home games, drawing one.

Al Ahly have won the Caf Champions League back to back on three occasions: 2005, 2006 – 2012, 2013 – 2019-20, 2020-21.

Al Ahly have been runners-up five times: 1983, 2007, 2017, 2018, 2021–22.

Monastir are yet to win the Tunisian top flight but have been runners-up once. in 2021-22.

Al Ahly have won three of their last five games, drawing and losing once, while Monastir have prevailed twice and lost three times.

Form Guide: Al Ahly – W-W-L-W-D, L-W-L-L-W.

Al Ahly vs Monastir Prediction

The hosts will look to prevent Monastir from finding the net, which could complicate issues for the visitors.

Unlike in the first leg, the visitors will likely park the bus and employ counter tactics, but that could heap unsustainable pressure on them.

Al Ahly should win this clash in front of their home crowd, but Monastir will likely flex some muscle.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-0 Monastir

Al Ahly vs Monastir Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Ahly

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Al Ahly to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Monastir to score - No

