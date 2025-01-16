Al Ahly vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

Al Ahly and Orlando Pirates will battle for three points in a CAF Champions League matchday six clash on Saturday (January 18th). The game will be played at Al Salem Stadium in Cairo.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over El Gouma in the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday. Emam Ashour was the star of the show as his second-half brace inspired the win, with the first coming in the 63rd minute and the latter in injury time.

The Red Devils will turn their attention to the continent where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 away win over Stade d'Abidjan.

Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 home win over CR Belouizdad in the CAF Champions League. Relebohile Mofokeng broke the deadlock in the 20th minute while Thalente Mbatha doubled their lead just past the hour mark. Abdelraouf Benguit halved the deficit in injury time.

The victory left the Buccaneers at the summit of the standings, having garnered 11 points from five games. Ahly are one point behind them in second spot.

Al Ahly vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando Pirates have three wins from seven head-to-head games. Three games were drawn while Al Ahly were victorious once.

The two sides canceled each other out in a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in December 2024.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Al Ahly's last six games across competitions have seen one side keep a clean sheet and also produced under 2.5 goals.

Orlando Pirates have won four of their last five competitive games (one loss).

Al Ahly vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Al Ahly are two-time defending champions of the CAF Champions League and are aiming to become the first side to win a three-peat.

Orlando Pirates are in fine form heading into this game and are one of a handful of sides on the continent to have a positive head-to-head record against Al Ahly.

Both these sides have advanced to the knockout rounds and the result here will determine who finishes top of the group. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Ahly 1-0 Orlando Pirates

Al Ahly vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahly to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

