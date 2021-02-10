Al Ahly vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA Club World Cup 2020

Egyptian side Al Ahly face Brazilian giants Palmeiras in the third-place playoff at the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday evening in Doha.

In the semifinal, Al Ahly experienced what many European clubs have over the last couple of years, as they fell to a Robert Lewandowski brace.

Bayern Munich won that game 2-0, to book a place in the final against Mexican side Tigres.

After beating Al Duhail to set up that clash against Bayern in the semifinal, it was always going to be a mountain to climb for Al Ahly against the European champions.

Bayern were dominant in that game, as exemplified by the Bavarians having 24 shots compared to the Egyptian club's five.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras would have felt that they should have won the semifinal against Tigres. They eventually lost 1-0 thanks to a solitary goal from French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac.

This match will also be held at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, and will precede the final of the tournament. It provides Al Ahly with another chance to write a massive chapter in the club's history.

Palmeiras go into the game as favorites, though, with Brazilian internationals such as Gabriel Menino and Weverton in their squad.

Al Ahly vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

This will be the first time that Al Ahly and Palmeiras face each other in a competitive clash.

Al Ahly Form Guide: L-W-D-W-D

Palmeiras Form Guide: L-D-W-D-L

Al Ahly vs Palmeiras Team News

Al Ahly

Al Ahly have no injury concerns at the moment. They are unlikely to make any drastic changes from the side that lost to Bayern Munich a couple of days ago.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Palmeiras

Winger Wesley has been ruled out for Palmeiras as he has a muscle injury. Alanzinho has a fractured leg, which rules him out of this clash as well. Emerson Santos is a doubt to start for Palmeiras.

Injured: Wesley, Alanzinho

Doubtful: Emerson Santos

Suspended: None

Al Ahly vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Al Ahly Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohamed El Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Badr Benoun, Ayman Ashraf, Ali Maaloul; Hamdy Fathi, Amr El Solia; Hussein El Shahat, Mohamed Magdi, Taher Mohamed; Walter Bwalya

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gomez, Matias Vina; Danilo; Gabriel Menino, Raphael Veiga, Ze Rafael, Rony; Luiz Adriano

Al Ahly vs Palmeiras Prediction

Al Ahly are one of the best teams in Africa, but they may still struggle against the best teams from Europe and South America.

We are predicting a comfortable win for Palmeiras in this game.

Prediction: Al Ahly 0-2 Palmeiras