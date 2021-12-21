Al Ahly vs Raja Casablanca prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 CAF Super Cup final

Al Ahly face Raja Casablanca at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, for the 2021 CAF Super Cup final looking to retain their crown.

The Red Devils are the most successful team in the competition with seven titles, including one in 2020, their first in six years. The side is now aiming for a second in a row.

They qualified after winning the 2021 CAF Champions League while their Moroccan counterparts earned a place in the match after clinching the 2021 CAF Confederation Cup final.

This will also be the fourth (second consecutive) clash between an Egyptian and a Moroccan side in the competition. On all previous occasions, the Egyptian side have ended up winning the title.

Al Ahly vs Raja Casablanca Head-To-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the North African sides, but the first in the Super Cup. All six of their previous encounters came in the CAF Champions League.

Raja Casablanca won two matches, including a famous victory in Cairo during their successful campaign in 1999, while Al Ahly have won only once.

That was a 1-0 win in 2005, the year Al Ahly won the continental title.

Al Ahly Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Raja Casablanca Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W

Al Ahly vs Raja Casablanca Team News

Al Ahly

Salah Mohsen is the only notable absentee for the Egyptian side as Mahmoud Kahraba and Mahroud Metwally have returned from their injuries.

Percy Tau comes into the match with five goals in six games since joining from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Injured: Salah Mohsen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Raja Casablanca

The Green Eagles have two injury doubts ahead of Wednesday, right-back Omar Boutayeb and winger Abdellah Farah.

Talismanic centre-back Marouane Hadhoudi will anchor the defense while Hamid Ahadad is a key attacker for the side.

Injured: Omar Boutayeb, Abdellah Farah

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Al Ahly vs Raja Casablanca Predicted XI

Al Ahly (3-4-3): Mohamed El Shenawy; Hamdy Fathy, Yasser Ibrahim, Badr Benoun; Akram Tawfik, Mohamed Magdy, Aliou Dieng, Ayman Ashraf; Hussein El Shahat, Percy Tau, Ahmed Abd Elkader.

Raja Casablanca (4-2-3-1): Amir El Haddaoui; Abdelilah Madkour, Jamal Harkass, Marouane Hadhoudi, Mohamed Souboul; Omar Arjoune, Zakaria El Wardi; Mohamed Zrida, Fabrice Ngoma, Mouhcine Moutouali; Hamid Ahadad.

Al Ahly vs Raja Casablanca Prediction

Raja Casablanca have a slightly better record in this fixture but their form of late has been patchy.

Al Ahly are currently on an unstoppable run and it's hard to see any result other than a victory for the Egyptian giants.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-1 Raja Casablanca

Edited by Peter P