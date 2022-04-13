Al Ahly vs Raja Casablanca prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22 

Al Ahly will welcome Raja Casablanca to the Al Salam Stadium for the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal tie on Saturday.

Al Ahly secured their spot in the last eight after a second-placed finish in Group A. They garnered ten points from six games to finish behind South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

Casablanca, meanwhile, comfortably topped Group B, finshing six points clear of second-placed ES Setif.

The Moroccans are coming off a penalty shootout victory over Raja Beni Mellal in the Coupe de Trone. After both teams played out an exciting 3-3 draw in regulation time, Casablanca progressed with a 4-2 victory in the shootout.

Al Ahly, though, are coming off a 1-0 defeat away to Al Masry in the Egyptian Premier League on Saturday. Haythem Ayouni's eighth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams as the Red Devils suffered their first league defeat of the campaign.

Al Ahly vs Raja Casablanca Head-to-Head

Draws have been the most common result in the six previous meetings between the two teams, with four clashes ending in stalemates and both teams winning once apiece.

Their most recent meeting came in the 2021 CAF Super Cup between the CAF Champions League defending champions and CAF Confederations Cup holders. Al Ahly triumphed 6-5 on penalties after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Al Ahly form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L.

Raja Casablanca form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L.

Al Ahly vs Raja Casablanca Team News

Al Ahly

Akram Tawfik, Amar Hamdy and Mohamed Hany have been ruled out with injuries, while Badr Benoun is unavailable.

Injuries: Akram Tawfik, Amar Hamdy, Mohamed Hany.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Badr Benoun.

Raja Casablanca

Zakaria El Wardi is the only known injury concern for the visitors. Mohamed Nahiri is suspended for the game due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injury: Zakaria El Wardi.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Mohamed Nahiri.

Unavailable: None.

Al Ahly vs Raja Casablanca Predicted XIs

Al Ahly (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ali Maaloul, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Karim Fouad; Amr El Solia, Hamdi Fathi, Aliou Dieng; Ahmed Abdelkader, Mohamed Sherif, Hossam Hassan.

Raja Casablanca (3-4-3): Anas Zniti (GK); Ilias Haddad, Marouanne Hadhoudi, Jamal Harkass; Oussame Soukhane, Mohamed Al Makaazi, Omar Arjoune, Abdellah Farah; Fabrice Ngoma, Hamid Ahadad, Mohamed Zrida.

Al Ahly vs Raja Casablanca Prediction

Al Ahly have been far from their best this season but will welcome a return to home turf in their quest to successfully defend their continental crown. Casablanca enter the game as outsiders, but their recent form and pedigree mean they have a chance of getting something out of the first leg.

Both teams are likely to play on the front foot, but the hosts should secure a narrow victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-1 Raja Casablanca.

