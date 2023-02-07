Al Ahly vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8, 2023

Al Ahly and Real Madrid will square off at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals on Wednesday (February 8).

Al Ahly booked their place in the last four, thanks to impressive wins in the preliminary rounds. In the first round, they overcame Auckland City, the OFC Champions League winners, 3-0. They then beat Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday, with Mohamed Magdy netting an 88th-minute winner.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are one of the two teams, alongside Flamengo, to earn a direct place in the semifinals. They're the most successful team in the competition, winning the title four times, with their last triumph coming in 2018.

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their first competitive meeting.

Real Madrid have faced a team from CAF just once, in the FIFA Club World Cup against Raja Casablanca in 2000, which they won.

Al Ahly have a decent record in the Club World Cup, securing third place three times, in 2006, 2020 and 2021.

Real Madrid have won the competition four times, in 2014 and three times in a row between 2016 and 2018. Interestingly, they have won the title every time they have made it to the final.

Al Ahly have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their 2022-23 campaign and have won their last two games. They have also kept clean sheets in their last five games.

Real Madrid suffered their third defeat of 2023 on Sunday, losing 1-0 at Real Mallorca in La Liga. It was also the second time in three games they failed to score.

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid Prediction

Al Ahly have done well in the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring four goals and keeping clean sheets in both games. However, they have never qualified for the final, and the trend could continue.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have enough firepower to power through to the final and should face no problems against Al Ahly.

Prediction: Al Ahly 1-2 Real Madrid

Al Ahly vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Vinicius Jr. to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

