Al Ahly vs Simba Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2024 

Al Ahly and Simba will trade tackles in the second leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal tie on Friday.

The hosts hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 away win in the first leg in Tanzania last week. Ahmed Kouka's fourth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The two sides will resume their quest for a spot in the semifinal when they square off at the Al Salem Stadium in Cairo. The winner of this tie will face either TP Mazembe or Petro Atletico in the last four.

Al Ahly vs Simba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. Al Ahly have three wins to their name while Simba were victorious twice.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Al Ahly are unbeaten in their last 17 CAF Champions League games.

Three of Simba's last four games have witnessed more goals in the first half than the second.

Seven of Al Ahly's last nine games have seen one team fail to score.

Four of Al Ahly's last six games across competitions have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Form guide: AL Ahly: W-L-W-W-W; Simba: L-W-W-W-L

Al Ahly vs Simba Prediction

Al Ahly were arguably the favorites to successfully defend their CAF Champions League title and the Red Devils boosted their chances of advancing to the semifinals with their first-leg victory. The Cairo giants have not been at their best domestically but their continental form has been as pristine as ever.

Simba have qualified for the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League for the third successive season. However, the Tanzanians have never progressed beyond this stage in their history. Wekundu wa Msimbazi saw their three-game winning run end in the first leg and have their work cut out if they are to eliminate one of the continent's biggest sides.

Al Ahly are the heavy favorites and will be fancied to complete the job in front of their fans. We are backing the hosts to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-0 Simba

Al Ahly vs Simba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahly to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Al Ahly/Al Ahly