Al Ahly vs TP Mazembe Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2024 

Al Ahly and TP Mazembe will trade tackles in the second leg of their CAF Champions League semifinal tie on Friday (April 26).

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg ending in a goalless draw in Lubumbashi last week. Both sides will rekindle acquaintances at the Al Salam Stadium as they continue their quest to make it to the final. Mamelodi Sundowns or Esperance await the winner of this tie.

Al Ahly vs TP Mazembe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Ahly have two wins and one loss in their last five head-to-head games.

Mazembe have lost just one of their last 19 competitive games, winning 14.

Al Ahly are unbeaten in 19 CAF Champions League games.

Five of Mazembe's last six away games (including the awarded 3-0 win over Dolphins Noir have produced over 2.5 goals).

Al Ahly have won six of their last seven home games across competitions.

Mazembe have won five of their last six away games across competitions (including the awarded 3-0 win over Dolphins Noir).

Al Ahly vs TP Mazembe Prediction

Al Ahly are the defending CAF Champions League winners and are the favorites to go all the way and retain their continental crown.

The Cairo outfit did well to leave the first leg with a draw despite being outplayed for most of the game. They return to the familiarities of home comfort and will be expected to complete the job in front of their fans.

TP Mazembe will be gutted not to have made the most of their dominance at home in the first leg. They controlled proceedings throughout and ended the game with an XG of 2.22 to their visitors 0.56. They also had 63% of the possession but were let down by their profligacy in front of goal.

Both sides are among the giants of African club football and have the know-how to navigate contests at this level. However, Al Ahly are practically synonymous with this competition, owing to their status as the most successful side in CAF Champions League history. They will also have a strong support roaring them to victory.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-0 Mazembe

Al Ahly vs TP Mazembe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahly to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Al Ahly to win and over 1.5 goals