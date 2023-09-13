Al Ahly vs USM Alger Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2023

Al Ahly will face USM Alger at the King Fahd Stadium in the CAF Super Cup on Friday.

The Egyptians booked their spot in the Super Cup following their victory over defending champions Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League final. A 2-1 home win in Cairo was followed by a 1-1 draw in Morocco to win a record-extending 11th Champions League crown.

USM Alger, meanwhile, won the CAF Confederations Cup on away goals against Young Africans of Tanzania. A 2-1 away win in the first leg saw them lift the crown despite losing 1-0 at home.

The Algerians have not been in action since falling to a 3-0 defeat away to Constantine in the final game of the Algerian Ligue 1 in July. Ahmed Mammeri, Brahim Dib and Ahmed Khaldi all found the back of the net to inspire the win.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, needed extra time to see off Al Masry at home in the quarterfinal of the Egyptian Cup. A thrilling end to the game saw Marwan Hamdi and Ali Maloul score injury-time goals to force extra time. Ahmed Kendouci's 108th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Al Ahly vs USM Alger Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were paired in the 2005 CAF Champions League qualifiers. Al Ahly won one leg and drew the other.

Four of Al Ahly's last five games have produced less than three goals.

USM Alger ended last season with a six-game winless run. Losing five games in this sequence.

There has been a penalty awarded in six of Al Ahly's last eight games in all competitions.

Four of USM Alger's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Al Ahly vs USM Alger Prediction

Al Ahly are the more experienced side at this level by virtue of their status as Africa's most decorated club side in history.

USM Alger have not been in action for almost two months and their form at the end of last season was poor.

The Algerians' lack of competitive action could count against them and despite Al Ahly currently being below their best, the Red Devils are still fancied to triumph.

Prediction: Al Ahly 3-1 USM Alger

Al Ahly vs USM Alger Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahly to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Ahly to score over 1.5 goals

Bold Tip - Penalty to be awarded