Al Ahly vs Wydad Casablanca Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2023

Al Ahly will welcome reigning champions Wydad Casablanca to the Cairo International Stadium in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final on Sunday.

The two teams will be meeting in the title decider for the second season in a row and this will be their third meeting in the final. Interestingly, at least one of the two teams have made it to the final since the 2017 edition, and the title has been won four times by the two teams in the last six seasons.

The hosts overcame Tunis 4-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals while the visitors made it to the final on away goals after they drew 2-2 on aggregate against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, recording 11 wins in that period. The visitors are unbeaten in their last six games and have suffered just one defeat in their last 18 games.

Al Ahly vs Wydad Casablanca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 11 times in the CAF Champions League, with their first meeting coming in the group stage of the 2011 edition of the competition. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings with four wins while the visitors are not far behind with three wins. Four games have ended in draws.

Casablanca recorded a 2-0 win in the final last season thanks to Zouhair El Moutaraji's brace.

The hosts are unbeaten at home in the Champions League this season, keeping four clean sheets in five games. The visitors recorded just one win in four away games in the competition this season.

The hosts have kept eight clean sheets in their 10 games in the Champions League this season.

Al Ahly vs Wydad Casablanca Prediction

Nadi El Watanniyah have enjoyed a good run at home this season, suffering just a couple of defeats across all competitions. They are on a nine-game winning run at the moment at home and have kept eight clean sheets in that period.

Al Ahly have outscored the visitors 20-10 in the Champions League this season. They have conceded twice the number of goals (eight) as compared to Wydad in the 10 games in the competition.

The hosts head into the game in solid form, keeping clean sheets in their last 12 games. The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last 18 games, so they look to be in good touch as well.

Wydad Casablanca have come out on top in the two meetings in the final against the hosts but considering the Egyptian giants' current form, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-1 Wydad Casablanca

Al Ahly vs Wydad Casablanca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ahly to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Bouly Junior Sambou to score or assist any time - Yes

