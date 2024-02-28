Al Ahly vs Young Africans Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2024

Al Ahly welcome Young Africans to the Al Salam Stadium for a CAF Champions League matchday six clash on Friday (March 1).

The hosts are coming off a 5-1 bashing of Baladiyat El Mahalla at the same venue in the Egyptian Premier League on Monday. Karim Fouad, Reda Slim and Anthony Modeste scored, while Wessam Abou Ali bagged a brace in the rout.

The Cairo giants now turn their focus back to the continent where their last game was a 1-0 victory at Ghanaians Medeama.

Young Africans, meanwhile, comfortably thrashed Belouizdad 4-0 at home in the CAF Champions League last week. Mudathir Yahya, Stephane Aziz Ki, Kennedy Musonda and Joseph Guede Gnadou scored to guide their side to victory.

The win left them in second spot in Group D having garnered eight points from five games, while Al Ahly lead the way at the summit with nine points. Both sides have booked their spot in the knockouts.

Al Ahly vs Young Africans Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. Al Ahly lead 4-1.

The reverse clash in Dar es Salam ended in a 1-1 stalemate in December.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Young Africans are on an 11-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning the last five.

Al Ahly are unbeaten in 15 CAF Champions League games.

Al Ahly vs Young Africans Prediction

Al Ahly are the defending champions and have advanced to the CAF Champions League quarterfinal for the eighth straight season. Marcel Koller's side have not been at their fluent best in the competition but are well-primed to qualify as group winners.

Young Africans, meanwhile, are coming into the game in fine form, having won their last five games. The Tanzanian champions have booked their spot in the last-eight but have a shot at finishing atop the group.

However, expect Al Ahly to claim a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-0 Young Africans

Al Ahly vs Young Africans Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahly to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Al Ahly to win and keep a clean sheet

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals