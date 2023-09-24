Al-Ain vs Al Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26, 2023

Al-Ain host Al Ahli at the King Saud Sport City Stadium in the King Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday (September 26).

It's expected to be one of the hottest clashes of the round considering the two sides' rivalry. They last met last in April, with Al Ahli winning 1-0, but the game saw three red cards. Al-Ain ply their trade in the First Division League (second tier) while Al Ahli play in the top flight.

Al Ahli returned to the Saudi Pro League after winning the First Division League last season. They have won the King Cup 13 times, last doing so in 2016. They're sixth in the top flight, level on 15 points with Al-Nassr, after seven games.

Although they play in a higher league, Al-Raqi will expect a tough fight from Al-Ain owing to their fierce head-to-head history. Their previous King Cup clash took place in 2020, with Al-Ain winning 2-0.

Al-Ain vs Al Ahli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al-Ain have won once, drawn once and lost twice in their last five clashes with Al Ahli.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

Al-Ain have scored eight goals and conceded six in their last five games.

Al Ahli have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Al-Ain have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Al-Ahli have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Al-Ain: W-W-D-L-W; Al-Ahli: L-W-L-W-W

Al-Ain vs Al Ahli Prediction

Al-Ain are tenth in the First Division League after six games, with Dodo being their top scorer with two goals.

Al Ahli, meanwhile, boast top and experienced players like Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez, who joined this season. Al Ahli come as the favourites due to their superior quality.

Prediction: Al-Ain 1-2 Al Ahli

Al-Ain vs Al Ahli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Ahli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Al Ahli to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Al-Ain to score - Yes