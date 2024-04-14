Al Ain vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2024

Al Ain will host Al-Hilal at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday in the first leg of the semifinals of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in their domestic assignments of late and will hope they can find better luck on the international stage this week. They faced Al-Nassr in the quarterfinals of the competition last month, picking up a 1-0 win in the first leg and then losing 4-3 in the second before going on to win on penalties.

Al Ain last appeared at this stage of the continental showpiece back in 2016, facing El-Jaish in a two-legged tie which they won 5-3 on aggregate before going on to lose to South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the final.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, have enjoyed a remarkable campaign and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage on Tuesday. They locked horns with fellow Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad in the previous round of the tournament, picking up a 4-0 aggregate victory.

The visitors are four-time winners of the AFC Champions League and have finished runner-ups on another five occasions including last year.

Al Ain vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between Al Ain and Al-Hilal. The home side have won five of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a group-stage clash in the 2019 AFC Champions League which the visitors won 2-0.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Al-Hilal have the best defensive record in the Champions League this season with a goal concession tally of four.

Al Ain are the second-highest-scoring side in the Champions League this season with a goal tally of 23.

Al Ain vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al Ain are on a four-game winless streak after winning seven of their eight games prior. They are without a win in their last three home games and could struggle here.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are on an unprecedented 34-game winning streak stretching back to last September and have not lost a competitive game since last August. They are overwhelming favorites for the midweek clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Al Ain 1-3 Al-Hilal

Al Ain vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last six matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)