Al Ain vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2024

Al Nassr visit the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday to face Al Ain in the first leg of the AFC Champions League quarter-finals.

The Knights of Najd are looking to continue their dominance in the competition as they aim for their first title. For the record, the Riyadh outfit are unbeaten in eight games, winning six.

Having romped through the group stages with four wins and two draws to win Group E at a canter, Al Nassr then overcame fellow Saudi team Al Fayha in the last 16. A 1-0 away win was followed by a 2-0 victory on home turf as Luis Castro's side wrapped up a 3-0 aggregate win.

With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line, Al Nassr are among the top favorites to go all the way. Their defense, however, appeared shaky in their last game as the side drew 4-4 with Al Hazm in the Saudi Pro League without Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Al Ain, winners of the AFC Champions League in 2003, are looking to end the drought and bring home their second title. The Boss won Group A with relative ease, finishing at the top of the table with five wins and 15 points from six games. In the knockout stages, Hernán Crespo's side overcame Nasaf 2-1 on aggregate to reach this stage.

Al Ain vs Al Nassr Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met only twice in history, with both sides picking up one win over each other.

Al Nassr beat Al Ain in February 2020 in the group stages of the AFC Champions League, before Al Ain exacted revenge with a slender 1-0 win in Riyadh, later in September.

Al Ain have won their last four games in all competitions and remain unbeaten in their last seven.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last five games, winning four.

Al Nassr's forward Talisca has scored five goals in their last two games: two vs Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League and a hat-trick vs Al Hazm, just days later in the competition.

Al Ain vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Ain are a quality side, capable of giving Al Nassr a tough run for their money. Cristiano Ronaldo's return will be a huge boost for the Knights of Najd, but this one will be close. We expect a high-scoring draw, with all to pay for in the return.

Prediction: Al Ain 2-2 Al Nassr

Al Ain vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

