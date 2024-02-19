Al Ain vs Nasaf Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2024

Al Ain will welcome Nasaf to Tahnoun Bin Mohamed Stadium for the second leg of their AFC Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

The tie is still in the balance, with both sides having shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the first leg in Uzbekistan last week.

Al Ain followed this up by claiming a 1-0 home win over Al Wahda in the UAE President's Cup round of 16 on Sunday. Matias Palacio's 86th-minute strike helped his side qualify for the quarterfinal.

They will turn their focus back to the continent. The winner of this tie will face either Al Feiha or Al Nassr in the last eight.

Al Ain vs Nasaf Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Al Ain were victorious once while two games ended in draws.

Four of Al Ain's last six competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nasaf are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions (six draws).

Five of Nasaf's last eight competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Three of Al Ain's last four games have been level at the break.

All three head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Al Ain are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions (four wins).

Al Ain vs Nasaf Prediction

The first leg draw leaves Al Ain in the driving seat in this tie and they will want to take advantage of playing at home in the second leg. They have won their last two games in front of their fans, having lost the previous three on the bounce.

Nasaf are unbeaten in their last 10 games. However, the first-leg clash was their first competitive game in two months and they were slightly off the pace in that encounter. The two sides will still fancy their chances of progressing to the next round, having played out a draw in the first leg.

Al Ain's games tend to be cagey affairs and we are backing the home side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Ain 1-0 Nasaf

Al Ain vs Nasaf Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ain to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half