Al Ain vs Rayyan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2025

Al Ain and Al Rayyan will battle for three points in an AFC Champions League Elite fixture on Monday (February 3rd). The game will be played at Tahnoun Bin Mohamed Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Khorfakkan in the UAE League last week. They were two goals down by the 12th minute thanks to goals from Hamdan Humaid and Cheickna Doumbia. Kodjo Laba halved the deficit two minutes into the second half while Soufiane Rahimi equalized in the 58th minute.

Rayyan, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a four-goal thriller at home to Al Gharafa in the QSL. They went behind to Joselu's fifth-minute goal but Adam Bareiro quickly equalized. Amro Surag restored the visitors' lead 10 minutes into the second half but Roger Guedes equalized from the spot in injury time.

The Lions will shift their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them held to a 1-1 draw away to Al Wasl. Al Ain played out a 1-1 draw away to Pakhtakor.

The stalemate left the defending champions in 11th spot in the standings with just two points from six games. Al Rayyan are seventh on five points.

Al Ain vs Rayyan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Ain have two wins from four previous head-to-head games while Al Rayyan were victorious once.

All four head-to-head games witnessed goals at both ends.

Al Ain have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions (three losses).

Seven of Rayyan's last eight competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Al Ain's six games in the AFC Champions League this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Al Ain vs Rayyan Prediction

Al Ain won a second AFC Champions League title last season but the Abu Dhabi outfit have had a title defense to forget. They are winless in the competition so far and anything other than a victory here could see them eliminated from the running for qualification to the knockout round.

Rayyan hold a two-point advantage over their hosts but their spot in the top eight is shaky.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Ain 2-1 Rayyan

Al Ain vs Rayyan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ain to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

