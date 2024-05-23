Al Ain vs Yokohama F. Marinos preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2023-24

Al Ain invite Yokohama F. Marinos to the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in the second leg of the AFC Champions League final on Saturday (May 25). Yokohama won the first leg 2-1 at home earlier this month.

The hosts returned to winning ways after back-to-back losses, winning 2-0 at Al Wehda in the UAE Pro League on Sunday. As the away goal rule has been abolished, they will need to win this tie by at least two goals to secure the title.

Yokohoma, meanwhile, have gone winless in two J League games since the first leg. After a 2-1 loss to Albirex Niigata in midweek, they drew 1-1 with FC Tokyo on Sunday.

Al Ain vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time in the first leg, which Yokohama won 2-1.

Al Ain form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Yokohama F. Marinos (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D

Al Ain vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Al Ain

Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba is back from an injury, but Hernan Crespo has not yet confirmed the striker's inclusion in the squad for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba

Suspended: None

Yokohama F. Marinos

Jun Amano remains sidelined with an injury, while Taiki Watanabe will miss out after suffering a concussion in the league game with FC Tokyo last week. Eduardo was injured in the first leg and is not an option for Harry Kewell.

Injured: Jun Amano, Eduardo, Taiki Watanabe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al Ain vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XIs

Al Ain (5-4-1): Khalid Eisa; Bandar Mohammed, Khalid Al-Hashemi, Kouame Autonne, Park Yong-woo, Erik; Yahia Nader, Ahmed Barman, Alejandro Romero, Matías Palacios; Soufiane Rahimi

Yokohama F Marinos (4-2-3-1): William Popp; Ren Kato, Takumi Kamijima, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ken Matsubara; Keigo Sakakibara, Nam Tae-hee; Elber, Asahi Uenaka, Yan Matheus; Anderson Lopes

Al Ain vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Al Ain have two wins and five defeats in their last seven games across competitions. They have one win in six home games across competitions, suffering back-to-back losses.

Yokohama, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form recently, with one win in six games across competitions. They have two wins in nine games across competitions, with both coming in the AFC Champions League. They are winless in five away games.

While both teams have struggled recently, Yokohama only need to hold onto their narrow lead. Considering their recent record in the competition, they are expected to play out a draw and win the title on aggregate.

Prediction: Al Ain 2-2 Yokohama F. Marinos