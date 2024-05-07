Al Akhdood vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | May 9th 2024

Al Akhdood will host Al-Nassr at the Prince Hathloul Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League campaign. The home side have endured an overall difficult campaign and now find themselves just outside the drop zone with four games left to play in the league.

They played out a goalless draw against Al-Hazem in their game last week and perhaps deserved more from the match but were guilty of wasteful finishing, particularly in the second half.

Al Akhdood sit 15th in the league table with just 28 points from 30 matches. They are level on points with Abha in the first relegation spot and will be looking to pull clear with a win on Thursday.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are enjoying a brilliant run of form at the moment and are targeting a strong finish to their league campaign. They thrashed Al-Wehda 6-0 in their last match with four different players getting on the scoresheet including star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted a brilliant hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 47.

The visitors sit second in the table with 74 points from 30 matches and will be looking to continue their strong run of form this week.

Al Akhdood vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Al Akhdood and Al-Nassr, with the visitors picking up a 3-0 victory in their maiden clash back in November.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last two games after failing to register any in their previous nine.

Al-Nassr are the second-highest-scoring side in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season with a goal tally of 90.

Al Akhdood have scored 27 goals in the Pro League this season, the fewest in the competition so far.

Al Akhdood vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Al Akhdood are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing seven of their previous eight matches. They have, however, lost three of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

Al-Nassr are on a four-game winning streak and have won eight of their last nine games across all competitions. They have won their last seven league games on the road and should extend that streak on Thursday.

Prediction: Al Akhdood 0-3 Al-Nassr

Al Akhdood vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)