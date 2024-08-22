Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024 

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Aug 22, 2024 17:15 GMT
The Blue Waves begin their title defense (PC: Getty Images)

Al-Hilal begin defense of their Saudi Pro League title away to Al-Akhdoud at the Prince Hathloul Sports City in Najran on Saturday. The Blue Waves prepared for the new top-flight campaign by winning the Saudi Super Cup last week, which should give them momentum to start the league on a positive note.

The reigning Saudi champions overcame Al-Ahli 4-1 on penalties in the semi-finals of the cup before overcoming Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr 4-1 in the finals.

In quite emphatic fashion, Al-Hilal romped to their 19th Saudi Pro League title last season by going the entire season unbeaten. In 34 games, the Riyadh outfit won 31 times and drew thrice setting a new record in Saudi Arabia's top football division.

To repeat the feat would be unimaginable, but Al-Hilal will be looking to retain their crown this season. They could make a statement with a big win this week in the opening gameweek.

On the other hand, Al-Okhdood are in their second consecutive top-flight season after beating relegation in their Saudi Pro League debut campaign. The Najran outfit finished in 15th place last season, surviving in the league by just a point.

Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Hilal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • The sides meet for just the third time in history
  • Last season, Al-Hilal beat Al-Akhdoud home and away, 3-0 each time
  • Al-Hilal are looking to keep a clean sheet against Al-Akhdoud for the third consecutive game
  • Al-Hilal are looking to win their opening game of the Saudi Pro League for the seventh year in a row
  • Al-Akhdoud drew 1-1 with Al-Shabab in the opening game of the league last year
  • Al-Hilal star Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in both their official games so far, once against Al-Hilal and then twice against Al-Nassr (both in the Saudi Super Cup)

Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Hilal are the overwhelming favorites here, given their superior talent and quality. They also began their season with an emphatic Saudi Super Cup triumph which should give them a boost to start their new season on a high.

Prediction: Al-Akhdoud 0-3 Al-Hilal

Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Bold Tip - Aleksandar Mitrovic to score in the second half

