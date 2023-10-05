Al Akhdoud vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

High-flying Al Hilal visit the Prince Hathloul bin Abdul Aziz Sports City Stadium on Saturday to face Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League, hoping to continue their unbeaten start.

With six wins and two draws from their opening eight games, Al Hilal have started the 2023-24 campaign on a resounding note and sit at the top of the table with 20 points.

In fact, the Blue Waves are the only team still unbeaten in the competition this season.

Their last three games in all competitions have ended in wins too. Jorge Jesus' side beat Al Jabalain and Nassaji Mazandaran in the King Cup of Champions and the AFC Champions League respectively, interspersed between what was a 2-0 defeat of Al-Shabab in the league.

Al Hilal will be eager to continue their undefeated streak and should be confident of their chances against a struggling side like Al Akhdoud, who have accrued only seven points from eight games.

The southern outfit picked up only their second win of the top-flight season last weekend, beating Al-Raed in a late 2-1 victory. Andrei Burca scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute as Al Akhdoud climbed up to 13th position in the standings.

Al Akhdoud vs Al Hilal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever clash between Al Akhdoud and Al Hilal.

Al Akhdoud are playing in the Saudi Pro League for the first time in their history.

Al Akhdoud have won only two games in the league all season and both have come in their last four games (and both have been away from home).

Al Akhdoud have lost all four of their home games so far this season in the league.

Al Hilal are unbeaten in eight league matches so far this season.

Al Hilal have won three of their four away games in the league this season, drawing the other (1-1 vs Damac on 21 September 2023).

Al Hilal have kept a clean sheet in their last three games in all competitions.

Al Akhdoud vs Al Hilal Prediction

Al Akhdoud's debut campaign in the Saudi top flight hasn't been great thus far, although the side is coming off the back of a win in their last outing.

Al Hilal have emerged as early contenders for this season's title and can continue their rich vein of form with another win here.

Prediction: Al Akhdoud 0-2 Al Hilal

Al Akhdoud vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No