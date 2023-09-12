Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14, 2023

Al Akhdoud welcome Al Ittihad to the Prince Hathloul Bin Abdul Aziz Sport City Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday (September 14).

The hosts recorded a historic 1-0 win in their previous outing over Al Riyadh. It was their first win of the season and their first-ever in the Saudi top flight. Former Al Taawoun striker Leandre Tawamba scored on his club debut in the 55th minute. Al Akhdoud are 13th in the standings

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad saw their perfect start to their league campaign come to an end earlier this month in a 4-3 defeat at home to Al Hilal in their previous outing. They led 3-1 at the break, thanks to goals from Romarinho, Karim Benzema and Abderrazak Hamdallah.

A hat-trick from Aleksandar Mitrovic and a 71st-minute winner from Salem Aldawsari, though, condemned them to their first defeat of the season. Al-Ittihad are third in the league table with 12 points.

Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Al Akhdoud have scored three goals in five league games, with only Al Ta'ee having fewer fewer goals (2) to their name.

Al Ittihad have the joint-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 15 times in five outings.

Al Ittihad conceded for the first time this season in their 4-3 defeat to Al Hilal.

Al Ittihad have a 100% record in away games across competitions this season.

Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Al Akhdoud will be bouyed by their first win in the SPL. They have lost their two home games in the league, scoring once and conceding four times, though.

Al Ittihad, meanwhile, have enjoyed a great start to their league campaign and narrowly missed out on rescuing a point against Al Hilal. They have lost just twice across competitions this season, with both coming against Al Hilal and have scored 10 unanswered goals in their three away league games this season.

With both teams coming off a lengthy break, they're expected to field strong XIs. However, considering the visitors' superior goalscoring form and squad quality, expect them to win convincingly.

Prediction: Al Akhdoud 1-3 Al Ittihad

Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ittihad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score or assist any time - Yes