Al Akhdoud vs Al Wehda prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24

Al Akhdoud and Al Wehda battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 33 fixture on Thursday (May 23). The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Al Ettifaq last week.

Both goals came in the second half, with Yaseen Al Zuaidi putting Al Akhdoud ahead in the 48th minute before Majed Dawran drew the game level with four minutes remaining.

Al Wehda, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Al Raed. Karim El Berkaoui's 86th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. The loss left Fursan Mecca in 13th spot, having accrued 35 points from 32 games, while Al Akhdoud are 16th with 29 points.

Al Akhdoud vs Al Wehda Head-to-Head

Al Wehda have two wins and a draw from their last three head-to-head games. Their most recent clash in December saw Al Wehda win 2-0 at home.

Al Akhdoud form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Al Wehda form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Al Akhdoud vs Al Wehda Team News

Al Akhdoud

Andrei Burca and Abdulaziz Al-Awairdhi are ruled out with injuries. There are no suspension worries for Akhdoud.

Injury: Andrei Burca, Abdulaziz Al-Awairdhi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Al Wehda

Craig Goodwin and Oscar Duarte have been sidelined with injuries. There are no suspension worries for Donis Georgios.

Injuries: Craig Goodwin, Oscar Duarte

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Al Akhdoud vs Al Wehda Predicted XIs

Al Akhdoud (4-1-4-1): Paulo Vitor (GK); Hamad Al Mansour, Saeed Al Rubaie, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Awadh Khamis; Hassan Al Habib; Mohammed Al Jahif, Alex Collado, Eid Al Muwallad, Juan Pedroza; Godwin Saviour

Al Wehda (4-2-3-1): Munir (GK); Islam Hawsawi, Abdullah Al Hafith, Ali Makki, Saeed Al Muwallad; Faycal Fajr, Waleed Bakshween; Hazzaa Al Ghamdi, Anselmo Anselmo, Abdulaziz Noor; Odion Ighalo

Al Akhdoud vs Al Wehda Prediction

Al Akhdoud are in the final relegation spot and two points away from safety. They need to get something from their final two league games to avoid an immediate relegation after one season back in the top flight.

Al Wehda, meanwhile, have a six-point cushion over the bottom three and need just one point to guarantee safety. Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Al Akhdoud 2-2 Al Wehda