Al Arabi vs Al Seeb prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Cup 2022 

Al Arabi will host Al Seeb at the Sabah Al Salem Stadium in the knockout stage of the AFC Cup.

The Kuwaiti side secured their spot at this stage by securing top spot in Group B, having garnered seven points from three matches. Al Seeb finished top of Group A back in May with six points from three matches.

Al Arabi come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Al Salmiya on home turf in the Kuwaiti Premier League. Al-Za'eem took a two-goal lead into the break through Ali Khalf and Al Soula but a second-half fightback from their 10-man visitors saw them relinquish their lead.

Al Seeb claimed maximum points in a 2-1 home win over Sur Club in the Oman league. Eid Al Farsi scored a brace either side of Abdul Feston's strike to inspire the win.

Al Arabi vs Al Seeb Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Al Arabi have drawn in each of their last three matches.

Al Seeb are on a five-game unbeaten run, winning four matches and drawing one in this sequence.

Al Arabi form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W

Al Seeb form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Al Arabi vs Al Seeb Team News

Al Arabi

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Al Seeb

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Al Arabi vs Al Seeb Predicted XI

Al Arabi (4-2-3-1): Sulaimoan Abdulghafor (GK); Essa Walid, Tarek Bouabta, Gomaa Aboud, Abdullah Al-Bloushi; Abdullah Al Shamali, Ali Khalaf; Alsanousi Ammar, Saif Al Hashan, Salman Aouadhi; Ablay bengue

Al Seeb (4-2-3-1): Ahmed Rawahi (GK); B Al Rawahi, Mohamed Al Musalami, Khaled Al Breiki, Mohamed Al Hatmi; Arshad Al Alawi, Eid Al Farsi; Ahmed Al-Siyabi, Muhsen Al Ghassani, Ali Al-Busaidi; Abdul Muqbali

Al Arabi vs Al Seeb Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched and both like to play on the front foot. They will fancy their chances of getting the win despite the knockout nature of the game.

However, Al Seeb have been slightly more consistent and we are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Arabi 1-2 Al Seeb

